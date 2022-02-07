The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Capri worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.