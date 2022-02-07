The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.26 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,225 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of F.N.B. worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

