The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.29 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.