The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

