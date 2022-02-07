The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,179 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $185.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

