The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,304 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.13% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.05 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $801.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.