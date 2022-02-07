The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,593 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

