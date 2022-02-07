The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

