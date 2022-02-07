The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.99 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

