The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,443,275 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of AZEK worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.78 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

