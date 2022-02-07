The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,853 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.09.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $181.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $146.86 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

