The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Darsana Capital Partners LP

Darsana Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,665 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 13.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned about 5.06% of New York Times worth $418,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 135.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE NYT opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

