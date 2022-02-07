The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s Largest Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,969 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 24.8% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,035,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.04. 141,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

