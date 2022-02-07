The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $142,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,377,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

