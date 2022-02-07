The Restaurant Group plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
