The Sandbox Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00010849 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $1.14 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00339262 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

