The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

