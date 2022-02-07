The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $66.53 on Monday. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

