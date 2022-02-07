The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $611,248.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $769.52 million and approximately $611,248.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $7.34 or 0.00016715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00092851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

