The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129,634 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

