Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

THR opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

