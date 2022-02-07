Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Thor Industries worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,844,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

