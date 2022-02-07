Thore Cash Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,994.10 and approximately $139,777.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00310866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

