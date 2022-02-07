ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $539,264.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00189907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

