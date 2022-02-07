Thunder Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.52 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $81.25 million and $8.52 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00275979 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.