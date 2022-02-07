Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.95. Tidewater shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,039 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
