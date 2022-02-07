Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.95. Tidewater shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,039 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

