Tiger King Market Cap Tops $5.55 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $49,915.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.07112147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.29 or 0.99539830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

