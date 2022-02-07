Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Down 3%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.14 and last traded at $64.51. Approximately 12,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 667,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

