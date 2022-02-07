Titanium Transportation Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.70 million.

Shares of TTR opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.41. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

