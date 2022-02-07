Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,521 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $49.25. 141,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,082,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

