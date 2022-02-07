Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,660 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,533. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

