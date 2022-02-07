Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.
Restaurant Brands International Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.