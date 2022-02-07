Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

