Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,928 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $136.96. 85,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

