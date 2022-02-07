Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 69,720 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

