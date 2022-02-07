Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,854 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of eBay worth $131,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. 33,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,458. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

