Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,628 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

