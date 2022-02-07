Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $513.84. 17,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

