Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Shopify stock traded up $15.10 on Monday, reaching $891.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,400.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
