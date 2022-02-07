Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,480 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,904. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

