Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.64.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $67.75. 114,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

