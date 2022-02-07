Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $57.23 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Republic Services worth $57,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

