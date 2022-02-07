Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,920 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 48,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

