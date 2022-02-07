Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $23.78 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,858. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

