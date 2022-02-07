Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $68,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.17. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,077. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.