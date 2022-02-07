Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.75. 23,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average of $217.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

