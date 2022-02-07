Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 17,691 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Properties worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,817. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

