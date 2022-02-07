Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,863 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novartis by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.87. 42,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,698. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

