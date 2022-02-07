Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

