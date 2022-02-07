Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,739 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

